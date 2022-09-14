Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Has $88.42 Million Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. decreased its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945,765 shares during the quarter. Expro Group comprises approximately 8.5% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 4.54% of Expro Group worth $88,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,908,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,514,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,405,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE XPRO opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

