Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $975,000 in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned 0.35% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 400,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 170,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,783,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velocity Acquisition Price Performance

VELO opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

