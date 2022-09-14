Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 83,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of 708% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,339 call options.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,464,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,142,734. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management are set to reverse split on Monday, September 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 26th.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 54.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

