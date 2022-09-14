Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $39.86

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.86, but opened at $41.26. Antero Resources shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 31,381 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 3.63.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 98.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 511,656 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

