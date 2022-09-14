Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 7,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 195,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

