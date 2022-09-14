Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $661,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Castellan Group raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.5% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 250,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.57. 93,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.