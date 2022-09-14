Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,566. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.82. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.