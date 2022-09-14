Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,867 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 4.02% of Argus Capital worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGU. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the first quarter worth $1,473,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argus Capital stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Argus Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

