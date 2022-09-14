Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. Sells 129,344 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lowered its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,344 shares during the quarter. HeadHunter Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $68.18. The company has a market cap of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.87.

HeadHunter Group ( NASDAQ:HHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 135.43%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

