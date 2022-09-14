Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

