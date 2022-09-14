ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 4.7% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. 842,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,512,896. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57.

