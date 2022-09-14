ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lessened by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $125.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.