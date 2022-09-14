Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 10740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
