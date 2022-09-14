Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 10740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arrival by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,353,000 after buying an additional 14,836,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arrival by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after buying an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrival by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arrival by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 2,148,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

