Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.46 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Artemis Alpha Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

LON ATS opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.31 million and a P/E ratio of 312.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.42. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 286 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($5.50).

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

