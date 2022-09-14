Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.46 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Artemis Alpha Trust Trading Down 3.8 %
LON ATS opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.31 million and a P/E ratio of 312.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.42. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 286 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($5.50).
Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile
