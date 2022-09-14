Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 60,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

