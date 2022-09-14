ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 730 at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,098.89.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOS stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.