Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.24

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.24 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.77). Assura shares last traded at GBX 64.85 ($0.78), with a volume of 21,090,678 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.95) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

Assura Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,063.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.22.

Assura Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Assura

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is 49.33%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

