Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $436,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,520,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,742,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in S&P Global by 60.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.
NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,993. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
