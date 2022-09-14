Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $640,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 94,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 71,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. 11,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

