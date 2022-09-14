Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $276,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.37. 53,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,421. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

