Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 191,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $829,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 129,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 695,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,440,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

