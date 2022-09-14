Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. 396,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,987,268. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.