Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 2,673 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,450,000 after buying an additional 144,480 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 305,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. 45,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,513. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

