Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

