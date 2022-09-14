Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.53.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atico Mining (ATCMF)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.