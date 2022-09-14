Atlantic Securities Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $87.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Atlantic Securities from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after acquiring an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
