Atlantic Securities Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $87.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Atlantic Securities from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after acquiring an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

