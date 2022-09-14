Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 99,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 264,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Atomera Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $266.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

About Atomera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Atomera by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 57,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

