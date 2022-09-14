Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 99,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 264,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
Atomera Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $266.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atomera (ATOM)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.