AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,028 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.