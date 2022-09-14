AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 1,122,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,814,730. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.