Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 6.6%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 30,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,377,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after buying an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,839,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,751,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

