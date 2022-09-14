Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Up 6.3%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 1.47 and last traded at 1.46. 62,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 705,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Austin Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Austin Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austin Gold

About Austin Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Austin Gold Corp. ( NYSE:AUST Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

