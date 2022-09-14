Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Up 6.3%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 1.47 and last traded at 1.46. 62,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 705,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Austin Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.
Austin Gold Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austin Gold
About Austin Gold
Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austin Gold (AUST)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.