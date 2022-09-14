Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

ADSK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,208. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.46. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

