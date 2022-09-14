Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$14.03 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$12.19 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$557.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

