Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the August 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 6.7 %

AVLNF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

