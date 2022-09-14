Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Boosted by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 286.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,329. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52.

