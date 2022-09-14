Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVSF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

