Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.27

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $32.26. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 35,236 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNW has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 222.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 76,293 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.