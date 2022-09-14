Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $13.11 or 0.00065154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $74.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.45 or 0.99997713 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,148.27 or 1.00121066 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061344 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012484 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005441 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
Axie Infinity Coin Profile
AXS is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
