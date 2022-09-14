Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTGGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,719,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Axis Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Axis Technologies Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Axis Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Axis Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Axis Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.