B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

