B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

B2Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.00.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.462987 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total transaction of C$358,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.