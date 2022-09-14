Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €65.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.36% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday.

Kion Group Price Performance

FRA KGX traded down €0.86 ($0.88) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €33.79 ($34.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,728 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.76. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

