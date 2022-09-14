BabySwap (BABY) Market Cap Achieves $11.20 Million

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, BabySwap has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. BabySwap has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $291,407.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap’s genesis date was May 21st, 2021. BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,242,580 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc. BabySwap’s official website is babyswap.finance.

BabySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BabySwap is the a AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.Telegram”

