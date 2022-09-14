Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.
Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.