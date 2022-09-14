Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,352 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.6 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

