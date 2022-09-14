Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 298,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,921,094. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

