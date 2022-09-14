Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

BGH opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,380,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

