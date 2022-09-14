Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 320.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $220.21. The stock had a trading volume of 91,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

