Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HON traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.46. The company had a trading volume of 144,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

