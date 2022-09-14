Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,802. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

