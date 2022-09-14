Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.29. 46,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,006. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.89.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

